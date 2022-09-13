CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.56.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

