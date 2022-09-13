Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Lowered to $269.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.22.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.7 %
CASY stock opened at $217.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.87. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.79.
Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
