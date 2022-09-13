Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cavitation Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CVAT traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Cavitation Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Get Cavitation Technologies alerts:

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company offers Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.