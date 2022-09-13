Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cavitation Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CVAT traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Cavitation Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
Cavitation Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cavitation Technologies (CVAT)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.