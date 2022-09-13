CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Down 79.3% in August

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CB Scientific Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBSC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,299. CB Scientific has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.

About CB Scientific

(Get Rating)

CB Scientific, Inc provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

