Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLRB. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. State Street Corp grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the period.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

