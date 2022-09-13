Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.16

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.16 and last traded at C$10.16, with a volume of 300149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSH.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.46.

The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 528.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,060.00%.

In related news, Director Virginia Ann Davis acquired 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,068.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$167,012.90.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

