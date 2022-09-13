Chen Schor Sells 8,094 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $133,631.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19.

Shares of ACET stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. 644,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,557. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $21.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.29.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Adicet Bio by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 120,711 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

