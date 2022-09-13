Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the August 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance
Shares of CHKR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,110. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 86.82% and a net margin of 80.08%. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter.
About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.
