China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 345.7% in August

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 345.7% from the August 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

SXTC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,066. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

