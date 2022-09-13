Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Down 91.2% in August

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the August 15th total of 117,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

NYSE CCVI remained flat at $9.82 during trading on Tuesday. 41,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 356,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 64,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

