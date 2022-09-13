CIBC Cuts Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Price Target to C$17.50

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SKE opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.47. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.