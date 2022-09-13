Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.90- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,965. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $296.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

