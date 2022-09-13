Coin98 (C98) 24 Hour Volume Hits $31.06 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $88.61 million and approximately $31.06 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

