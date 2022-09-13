CoinPoker (CHP) Price Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

CoinPoker (CHP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $19.46 million and approximately $27,347.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,810.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053761 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00064660 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00074691 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.