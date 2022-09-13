Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $766.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.74. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

