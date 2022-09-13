Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.37 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.