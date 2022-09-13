Conceal (CCX) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Conceal (CCX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $4,369.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 153.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,154,376 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment.Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

