Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTTAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €81.00 ($82.65) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CTTAY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 476,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,147. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.