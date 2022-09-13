Contrasting AppHarvest (APPH) & Its Peers

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AppHarvest to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.66 AppHarvest Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.31

AppHarvest’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares AppHarvest and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s competitors have a beta of -28.78, meaning that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AppHarvest and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 36 127 419 23 2.71

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 112.96%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 81.57%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppHarvest competitors beat AppHarvest on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About AppHarvest

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.