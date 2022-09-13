Contrasting Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) & Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) and Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Liminal BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics N/A -81.03% -50.32% Liminal BioSciences 3,107.45% -114.78% -33.39%

Risk & Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 4.84, suggesting that its stock price is 384% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liminal BioSciences has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

10.4% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Liminal BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Liminal BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $250,000.00 592.09 -$20.02 million ($1.04) -5.85 Liminal BioSciences $510,000.00 28.79 $10.28 million $1.51 0.31

Liminal BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Capricor Therapeutics. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liminal BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Capricor Therapeutics and Liminal BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liminal BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.71%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Liminal BioSciences.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Liminal BioSciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

About Liminal BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Liminal BioSciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases. It is also developing antagonist candidate programs, including G-protein coupled receptor 84 and Oxo-eicosanoid receptor 1, which are in preclinical stage. The company was formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc. and changed its name to Liminal BioSciences Inc. in October 2019. Liminal BioSciences Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.