ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in August

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CNVVY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Peel Hunt cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

Shares of CNVVY remained flat at $10.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

