Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$20.50 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Corteva Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.09. 185,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,315. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.36.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 29.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after buying an additional 537,824 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Corteva by 307.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 391,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after buying an additional 295,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

