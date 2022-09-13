Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $4.04 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $14.10 or 0.00069315 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.04 billion and $614.46 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00093976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00021979 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00031657 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000319 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000289 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

