Credit Suisse Group Boosts Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target to GBX 3,250

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.31) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,918 ($35.26) in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Experian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,113.83.

Experian Price Performance

EXPGY stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. Experian has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Experian Increases Dividend

About Experian

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%.

(Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Stories

