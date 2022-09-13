Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Down 96.1% in August

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 489,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.8 %

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 74,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,521. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000.

