Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 385.14 ($4.65).

CRST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.



Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 230.50 ($2.79) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 253.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.43. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 208.80 ($2.52) and a one year high of GBX 419 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £592.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,146.00.



Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

