CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 3,283.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUBXF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 128,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,541. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.95.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Recommended Stories

