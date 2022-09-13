Curate Reaches Market Capitalization of $534,709.38 (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Curate has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $534,709.38 and $165,758.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,818.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053741 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00064800 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005382 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00074697 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,461,342 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject. The official website for Curate is curate.style. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curate

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

