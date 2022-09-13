CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Trading 15.4% Higher

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 285,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 165,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

CWC Energy Services Trading Up 15.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$115.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.13, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.01.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About CWC Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 132,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$36,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,382.93. Insiders have sold a total of 206,500 shares of company stock valued at $56,885 in the last quarter.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

