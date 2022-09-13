Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.3% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

Danaher Trading Down 3.1 %

Danaher stock traded down $9.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.34. 93,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,411. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.