Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 592 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group makes up 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,573,892.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

NYSE KNSL traded down $5.39 on Tuesday, hitting $242.75. 2,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,970. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.05. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.81 and a 52-week high of $285.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

