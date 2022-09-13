Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 721.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,216,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $14.11 on Tuesday, reaching $261.89. The company had a trading volume of 32,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

