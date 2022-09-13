DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Reaches $0.0308 on Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $10,321.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEPSPACE is deepspace.game.

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPSPACE is a Play-to-Earn space multiverse exploration strategy game.Allows its users to earn a passive income from holding $DPS, trading NFTs, and taking risks as they explore DEEPSPACE with their fleet of ships.In DEEPSPACE, users explore, harvest, and fight their way through the DEEPSPACE universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

