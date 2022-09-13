DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $84.96 or 0.00420372 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $47.49 million and approximately $759,285.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,210.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00055165 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00065486 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005428 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075670 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DPI is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

