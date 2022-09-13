Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given New €61.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €50.50 ($51.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($64.49) to €56.70 ($57.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of DPSGY stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 152,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,601. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.