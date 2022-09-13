Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €29.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.10) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

DTE opened at €19.38 ($19.78) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.02. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($18.50).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading

