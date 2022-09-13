DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.63.

DRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.59. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,657,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 373,671 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 254,572 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 98.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 129,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 64,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.