Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Price Performance

Shares of DGLY opened at $0.56 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

