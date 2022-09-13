Digitex (DGTX) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Digitex (DGTX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $22,555.56 and $35,050.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00055883 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00065407 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005427 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075681 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

