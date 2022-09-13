Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

DDS has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DDS opened at $312.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dillard’s has a one year low of $167.03 and a one year high of $416.71. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.62%.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Dillard’s by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 178,137 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,962,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

