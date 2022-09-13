DinoSwap (DINO) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. DinoSwap has a market cap of $224,584.21 and $17,131.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00817923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020765 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap was first traded on June 12th, 2021. DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 152,365,198 coins. DinoSwap’s official website is dinoswap.exchange. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial.

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects.”

