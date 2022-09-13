Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in August

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Disco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,498. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.14. Disco has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

