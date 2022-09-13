DMScript Hits 1-Day Volume of $21.00 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 136.7% higher against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $66,757.22 and approximately $21.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00819704 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014811 BTC.
DMScript Coin Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com.
DMScript Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.