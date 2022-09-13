Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.98 billion-$37.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.69 billion.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE DG traded down $6.80 on Tuesday, reaching $240.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,554. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.19 and its 200-day moving average is $235.35. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dollar General by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,124,000 after purchasing an additional 63,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 318,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after buying an additional 92,492 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 134,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

