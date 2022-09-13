Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$28.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.16 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,822. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

