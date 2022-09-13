Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock Holdings Increased by Phase 2 Partners LLC

Phase 2 Partners LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Douglas Emmett comprises 4.9% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Douglas Emmett worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $244,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after buying an additional 783,574 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,067,000 after buying an additional 610,042 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Shirley Wang bought 284,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 3.2 %

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,512. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.58%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.