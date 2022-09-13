Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Shares Up 0.7%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €47.95 ($48.93) and last traded at €47.55 ($48.52). 6,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.20 ($48.16).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Warburg Research set a €48.75 ($49.74) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.93 million and a P/E ratio of 25.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €49.75 and a 200-day moving average of €49.63.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.