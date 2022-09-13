Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. 4,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.