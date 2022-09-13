Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Philosophy Capital Management LLC

Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,125 shares during the quarter. Dropbox comprises 0.7% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Dropbox worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.28. 67,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,131. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

Insider Activity

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,473 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,383,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,270 shares of company stock worth $1,649,465. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.