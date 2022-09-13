DS Smith’s (SMDS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 378 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DS Smith has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 436.60 ($5.28).

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 288.30 ($3.48) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 279.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 300.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 464.10 ($5.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 1,441.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 17,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £50,067.15 ($60,496.80). In other DS Smith news, insider Geoffrey Drabble bought 17,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £50,067.15 ($60,496.80). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.58), for a total value of £29,600 ($35,766.07). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,445 shares of company stock worth $15,736,715.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

